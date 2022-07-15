 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 15 July 2022

0.2.49 has been released

Build 9124874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the position of the shoulder camera.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that the display would remain on when selecting an item.
  • Fixed a bug that caused flickering at the moment a prediction line was issued.

