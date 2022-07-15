 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undergrave update for 15 July 2022

Small Patch - Progression and Upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 9124681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now you can revisit the previous area and access it's upgrades, however you can't visit more than once to stockpile upgrades.

Once you die all the upgrades are lost, as usual.

  • Fixed a small bug while fighting the first boss.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1776931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link