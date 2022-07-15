Small Patch - Progression and Upgrades

- Now you can revisit the previous area and access it's upgrades, however you can't visit more than once to stockpile upgrades.
Once you die all the upgrades are lost, as usual.
- Fixed a small bug while fighting the first boss.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Once you die all the upgrades are lost, as usual.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update