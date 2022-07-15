Airmen 1.23.9: Single Weapon Firepower Incentive

The firepower incentive system expands this week adding new incentives to two part classes. A single fixed harpoon cannon can now be placed for zero firepower to help combat optimized ships looking to park in the wind or tow a rescue ship. Additionally, a single behemoth cannon will cost half the normal firepower to allow lighter ships to use a mixed loadout and heavier ones to boost the strength of other weaponry when sporting a behemoth cannon.

1.23.9

Major Features

Added a firepower incentive that reduces the firepower of fixed harpoon cannons by 100% when exactly one is placed.

Added a firepower incentive that reduces the firepower of behemoth cannons by 50% when exactly one is placed.

Bug Fixes