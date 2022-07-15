 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airmen update for 15 July 2022

Airmen 1.23.9: Single Weapon Firepower Incentive

Share · View all patches · Build 9124416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The firepower incentive system expands this week adding new incentives to two part classes. A single fixed harpoon cannon can now be placed for zero firepower to help combat optimized ships looking to park in the wind or tow a rescue ship. Additionally, a single behemoth cannon will cost half the normal firepower to allow lighter ships to use a mixed loadout and heavier ones to boost the strength of other weaponry when sporting a behemoth cannon.

1.23.9

Major Features
  • Added a firepower incentive that reduces the firepower of fixed harpoon cannons by 100% when exactly one is placed.
  • Added a firepower incentive that reduces the firepower of behemoth cannons by 50% when exactly one is placed.
Bug Fixes
  • Wind forces are no longer applied to AI ships with no propellers.
  • Fixed puddles lacking ripple animation.

Changed files in this update

Airmen Windows Depot 647741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link