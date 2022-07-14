 Skip to content

Exodus Borealis update for 14 July 2022

Patch Notes - Version 6.3

Patch Notes - Version 6.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug on Kuro island. When loading a game, any paths or gates right next to obstacles would not have their pathing applied, meaning invaders could go through gates or paths wouldn't speed up.
  • A few minor fixes and performance improvements.

