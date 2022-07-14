- Fixed bug on Kuro island. When loading a game, any paths or gates right next to obstacles would not have their pathing applied, meaning invaders could go through gates or paths wouldn't speed up.
- A few minor fixes and performance improvements.
Exodus Borealis update for 14 July 2022
Patch Notes - Version 6.3
