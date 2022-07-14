 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quantum Tripper update for 14 July 2022

Quantum Tripper | Leaderboards Activated

Share · View all patches · Build 9124225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Best Time Ranking 100%/Any% added to each map
-Better Zooming
-Lightswitch now resets targets to initial state
-Saucers' light stays on (easier to spot)
-Many fixes and balances

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965971
  • Loading history…
Depot 1965972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link