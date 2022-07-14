 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 14 July 2022

SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.23.6 (1657837389)

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

SteamVR

  • Possible fix for a webserver crash.

OpenXR

  • On Windows, whenever you accept the UAC prompt to set SteamVR as the default runtime, it will also be added to the list of available OpenXR runtimes in the registry.

