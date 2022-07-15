Truck Overhaul | Update v0.6.3.0

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

Since changing to the new voice recognition system we have received amazing feedback for the new supported languages and platforms. With this feedback we have realised the new voice recognition didn't quite match the quality of the Windows voice recognition so we have decided to add optional support for the Windows voice recognition back in!

This update is a small but much needed update as all future content and fixes will be going into the custom difficulty update as it gets closer to release. It currently only supports Windows 10 and 11. You can read the patch notes below.

Added an option in the main menu to change back to the old windows voice recognition. This will only be available if your language and platform supports it.

The full list of supported languages are:

English

French

German

Japanese

Chinese

Spanish

Fixed the Reset text on the controls screen being bigger than the button for some languages

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team