- New 8v8 Stadium named Skywall Stadium
- New UI scheme. This is not yet finished but the foundation of it is there. There will be more improvements to the UI in the following updates.
- Reverted foul detection to how it was before Beta 1.2, and added new mechanic to avoid slide tackling the ball through players. Fouls should be less sensitive and cheesy.
- Changed goalkeeper controls. Dives can now be done without holding left ctrl, just hit space bar, then to jump you press left alt. Catching is still done by holding left ctrl. You now can control the height of your dive with the W and S keys. So for example W+A is a dive to the top left, and S+D is a dive to the bottom right.
- Buffed goalkeeper dive speed. This is to help shooting vs goalkeeping be more balanced.
- Changed goal scale from 1.05 to 1.0. This also should bring more balance to shooting/scoring and goalkeeping.
- Changed kick charge mechanics to charge fast at 1st but slow down the more you charge it. Also increased total time it takes to do a full kick charge.
- Increased max kick power.
- Increased player collision size, also tweaked some settings that should improve the collision of the ball with the player.
- Improved headers. They should be more reliable now.
- Increased slide tackle and bicycle kick hitbox size.
- Fixed throw ins triggering out of bounds when thrown close to the line. It will now calculate when the ball hits the ground.
- Increased 1st person max FOV to 140.
- Fixed invert look/height/curve options not working.
- Added deceleration when a player makes hard turns. This is meant to make dribbling more balanced overall.
- Added a small slow down whenever a player takes a touch on the ball. This is also meant to balance dribbling.
- Fixed collision bug that made some touches bounce far away from the player after colliding.
- Added jump and slide tackle stamina drain of 10%.
Pro Soccer Online update for 14 July 2022
Beta 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update