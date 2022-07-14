 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 14 July 2022

Change Log: 1077

Share · View all patches · Build 9123801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed typing audio continuing after dialogue typing had ended
  • Added first pass on adding custom UI to the new dialogue system
  • Fixed Cancel key interact for cutscenes.
  • Changed device to not make a sound after it shows again when Sinew explodes.
  • Fixed NRE when invite controller button pressed when steam sdk isn't intialised
  • Fixed player select screen misaligned for 10:16
  • Added pop sound to sinew boss antenna pop
  • Fixed scene triggers in escape pod scene not loading end of demo screen.
  • Fixed issue where cracks didn't always show for sinew
  • Added dirt and other static shards to sinew after breaking floor. Then setting to floor layer after death.
  • Added escape pod to escape pod scene.
  • Fixed NRE happening in PlayerInteractBehaviour
  • Fixed NRE in EnemyStateController.IsPlayerInFOVRange()
  • Added flashing to pop orb Boss animations.

Changed files in this update

