- Fixed typing audio continuing after dialogue typing had ended
- Added first pass on adding custom UI to the new dialogue system
- Fixed Cancel key interact for cutscenes.
- Changed device to not make a sound after it shows again when Sinew explodes.
- Fixed NRE when invite controller button pressed when steam sdk isn't intialised
- Fixed player select screen misaligned for 10:16
- Added pop sound to sinew boss antenna pop
- Fixed scene triggers in escape pod scene not loading end of demo screen.
- Fixed issue where cracks didn't always show for sinew
- Added dirt and other static shards to sinew after breaking floor. Then setting to floor layer after death.
- Added escape pod to escape pod scene.
- Fixed NRE happening in PlayerInteractBehaviour
- Fixed NRE in EnemyStateController.IsPlayerInFOVRange()
- Added flashing to pop orb Boss animations.
Out of Sight Playtest update for 14 July 2022
Change Log: 1077
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update