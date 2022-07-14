Patch Notes (Live v2.5589)

Bug Fixes:
- The ball no longer passes the AI player when they fumble the ball in all game modes.
- Hitting a ball that bounces off the fence and goes over it now results in a home run.
- The player is no longer allowed to run the bases in the reverse direction.
- The player is no longer able to juke the AI and run around them.
- The ball no longer bounces off the ground when rolling into or out of the grass.
- Hitting a homerun and getting out by leaving the baseline no longer causes odd fireworks behavior and no longer halts gameplay.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to hear each other when they use the same multiplayer room name on different versions of the game.
- The player is no longer able to grab the ball when they are a batter.
- Picking up the ball as a runner now results in an out.
Improvements:
- Single player and multiplayer now uses the same code base, reducing the likelihood that bugs would occur in one game mode and not the other.
- AI is smarter and more reactive in Multiplayer
- Consolidated and grouped assets to reduce build overhead and file size.
- Removed unused assets, reducing build file size.
- Adjusted textures and other graphics settings for clarity, quality, and reduced frame loss.
- Several new models, reducing poly count and increasing performance.
- Codebase redesigned to increase performance.
- Visual fidelity between Desktop and Quest is now identical.
- Projection has been revamped and added back into the game in all game modes.
- The Totally Baseball splash logo has been modified so it doesn’t look frozen anymore.
New Features:
- Hand poses have been added. You can now point, do finger guns, thumbs up/down, fists, and various combinations of them. Play around with them and have fun!
- New customizer items. Time to spend those coins!
- All venues are available to play in all modes if you have unlocked them through single player.
- Free Roam player cap has been increased to 20! Enjoy!
