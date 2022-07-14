 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 14 July 2022

Patch Notes (Live v2.5589)

Patch Notes (Live v2.5589) · Build 9123504

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • The ball no longer passes the AI player when they fumble the ball in all game modes.
  • Hitting a ball that bounces off the fence and goes over it now results in a home run.
  • The player is no longer allowed to run the bases in the reverse direction.
  • The player is no longer able to juke the AI and run around them.
  • The ball no longer bounces off the ground when rolling into or out of the grass.
  • Hitting a homerun and getting out by leaving the baseline no longer causes odd fireworks behavior and no longer halts gameplay.
  • Fixed an issue allowing players to hear each other when they use the same multiplayer room name on different versions of the game.
  • The player is no longer able to grab the ball when they are a batter.
  • Picking up the ball as a runner now results in an out.

Improvements:

  • Single player and multiplayer now uses the same code base, reducing the likelihood that bugs would occur in one game mode and not the other.
  • AI is smarter and more reactive in Multiplayer
  • Consolidated and grouped assets to reduce build overhead and file size.
  • Removed unused assets, reducing build file size.
  • Adjusted textures and other graphics settings for clarity, quality, and reduced frame loss.
  • Several new models, reducing poly count and increasing performance.
  • Codebase redesigned to increase performance.
  • Visual fidelity between Desktop and Quest is now identical.
  • Projection has been revamped and added back into the game in all game modes.
  • The Totally Baseball splash logo has been modified so it doesn’t look frozen anymore.

New Features:

  • Hand poses have been added. You can now point, do finger guns, thumbs up/down, fists, and various combinations of them. Play around with them and have fun!
  • New customizer items. Time to spend those coins!
  • All venues are available to play in all modes if you have unlocked them through single player.
  • Free Roam player cap has been increased to 20! Enjoy!

