Hero's Descent update for 14 July 2022

Minor Patch Notes

Minor Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9123326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the score requirements for Greed Beyond Measure from 800 to 500
  • Slightly increased the amount of time you have to make it into the dark portal

