v1.08.1 Important Hotfix

A very important hotfix has just been deployed, including numerous fixes and improvements as per your recent feedback.
v1.08.1 Hotfix
- Fixed major bug of the new citadel mechanics which affected the penetration calculations and damage. For example, you could notice impossible deck penetrations at very close range. Now the system should provide consistent penetration calculations utilizing properly the angle of hit.
- Fixed major old issues causing campaign turn delays and freezes due to auto-design processes.
- Fixed major bug in the campaign which caused wars between nations that have signed a peace treaty.
- Fixed major bug which caused the crew pool of AI to stall and eventually the AI to have no active ships left because it could not convert mothballed ships to active, even when they became fully crewed.
- Fixed old bug which caused ships without crew to participate in Task Force battles.
- Fixed campaign bug which caused AI inactivity.
- Fixed minor problems with the Cruiser Tech progress, causing sometimes late cruisers to be researched sooner than early cruisers.
- Definite fix of crew pool to not provide higher training than "trained". Maximum training will be achieved only in combat.
- Improvements in "Speed Basics" missions: Changed hull from CL to DD in the first mission. Removed speed limit of opponent.
- Battle AI improvements in all aspects.
- Fixed British "Battlecruiser VI" which did not have non-researchable sec towers.
- Reduced Port Capacity growth.
- Tension slight rebalance to allow Nations that start in neutral relations to cause negative relations more easily.
- Rebalances on the events that affect the Naval Budget.
- Further increase in ship maintenance.
- Ships in Task Forces with “Low Crew” status will be automatically sent for repairs.
- Other minor.
Enjoy!
The Game Labs Team
