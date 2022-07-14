Update 12.5 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Less filter resources are used to produce clean water.
- The robot interface now opens and closes with the character's inventory.
- Changed the order of water purification. First, the water is filtered and then boiled.
- Decreased the increase in the effect of strength on the speed of arrows, which should prevent arrows from flying through zombies without damage.
Corrected mistakes
- Robot slots are no longer hidden when closing the character's inventory, as this also closes the robot's interface.
Changed files in this update