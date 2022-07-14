 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zompiercer update for 14 July 2022

Update 12.5 alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 9123004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

  • Less filter resources are used to produce clean water.
  • The robot interface now opens and closes with the character's inventory.
  • Changed the order of water purification. First, the water is filtered and then boiled.
  • Decreased the increase in the effect of strength on the speed of arrows, which should prevent arrows from flying through zombies without damage.

Corrected mistakes

  • Robot slots are no longer hidden when closing the character's inventory, as this also closes the robot's interface.


Changed files in this update

Depot 1262461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link