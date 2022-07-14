 Skip to content

Miner Gun Builder update for 14 July 2022

Update 2.1.88

Last edited by Wendy

=== Summer Balance Update ===

  • Many UI improvements.
  • Optimized world map performance.
  • Optimized blocks shader and damage computation.

Detailed patch notes can be found in the new commander profile options in the top left corner.

