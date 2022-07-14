Update 2.1.88

=== Summer Balance Update ===
- Many UI improvements.
- Optimized world map performance.
- Optimized blocks shader and damage computation.
Detailed patch notes can be found in the new commander profile options in the top left corner.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
=== Summer Balance Update ===
Detailed patch notes can be found in the new commander profile options in the top left corner.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update