 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sniper Strike : Special Ops update for 14 July 2022

Attention, Soldier! Awesome new content incoming!

Share · View all patches · Build 9122100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Campaign Map & Misions - Prison Island!
4 X New Weapons!
Updated and refreshed user interface!
Lots of quality of life improvements and bug fixes!

Note: Some features will be enabled a few days after release via a data update

Changed files in this update

Sniper Strike : Special Ops Content Depot 848501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link