Attention, Soldier! Awesome new content incoming!

New Campaign Map & Misions - Prison Island!
4 X New Weapons!
Updated and refreshed user interface!
Lots of quality of life improvements and bug fixes!
Note: Some features will be enabled a few days after release via a data update
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Campaign Map & Misions - Prison Island!
4 X New Weapons!
Updated and refreshed user interface!
Lots of quality of life improvements and bug fixes!
Note: Some features will be enabled a few days after release via a data update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update