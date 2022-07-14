 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

99 Fails Lite update for 14 July 2022

v1.6.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9121704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved sound design of the game. Now everything sounds even better!
  • Added an arrow pointing towards the top score. Now you know which direction you have to go (right. Always right.)!
  • Bugfixes. There's always some bugs left...

Changed files in this update

Depot 2008061
  • Loading history…
Depot 2008062
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link