- Improved sound design of the game. Now everything sounds even better!
- Added an arrow pointing towards the top score. Now you know which direction you have to go (right. Always right.)!
- Bugfixes. There's always some bugs left...
99 Fails Lite update for 14 July 2022
v1.6.18
