Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 14 July 2022

early access 1.21.0

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 14 July 2022

early access 1.21.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Now all decks restore 1 spell mana each round by default! Go crazy with your spellcasting! Some cards and trinkets have been readjusted to accommodate for this change.
  • One new map in Sector 2, and two new maps in Sector 3!
  • One new common trinket, say hello to Golden Hook!
  • Elites and bosses are now a bit longer, and normal combats a bit shorter. Also, elites now have weaker difficulty scaling and stronger early waves. Be careful with elites unless your deck can defend itself well in the early waves!
  • Many offering balance changes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Offerings

  • Common

    • Fire rate multiplier: +1% fire rate multiplier -> +1% fire rate multiplier, -1 luck

  • Uncommon

    • Fire rate multiplier: +2% fire rate multiplier -> +1% fire rate multiplier

  • Rare

    • Fire rate multiplier: +3% fire rate multiplier -> +2% fire rate multiplier

  • Mythic

    • Fire rate multiplier: +6% fire rate multiplier -> +8% fire rate multiplier
    • Flat armor penetration: +18 flat armor penetration -> +20 flat armor penetration
    • Flat magic penetration: +18 flat magic penetration -> +20 flat magic penetration
    • Crystal multiplier: +18% crystal multiplier-> +20% crystal multiplier
    • Luck: +6 luck -> +7 luck
    • Range multiplier: +6% range multiplier -> +10% range multiplier

Decks

Buffs

  • Everchanging

    • Now always starts with the Golden Hook trinket (in addition to the usual random common trinket)

Cards

Buffs

  • Mana Artillery

    • Magic damage: (50, 150, 450) -> (60, 180, 540)
    • Magic penetration: (50, 50, 50) -> (50, 75, 100)

  • Runic Extractor

    • Spell mana recharge: (1, 3, 9) -> (1, 3, 9)
    • Max spell mana: (0, 1, 3) -> (1, 3, 9)
    • Now dispels.

Trinkets

  • Manaflow Rings (boss trinket)

    • Now gives 2 max spell mana and makes you draw one less card per turn.

  • Spell Elixir (boss trinket)

    • Now gives 3 max spell mana and makes you recharge one less spell mana per turn.

Bug Fixes

  • #49: If the random trinket Everchanging gets affects max health or luck, its effect doesn't apply.

