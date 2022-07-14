early access 1.21.0

Highlights
- Now all decks restore 1 spell mana each round by default! Go crazy with your spellcasting! Some cards and trinkets have been readjusted to accommodate for this change.
- One new map in Sector 2, and two new maps in Sector 3!
- One new common trinket, say hello to Golden Hook!
- Elites and bosses are now a bit longer, and normal combats a bit shorter. Also, elites now have weaker difficulty scaling and stronger early waves. Be careful with elites unless your deck can defend itself well in the early waves!
- Many offering balance changes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Offerings
-
Common
- Fire rate multiplier: +1% fire rate multiplier -> +1% fire rate multiplier, -1 luck
-
Uncommon
- Fire rate multiplier: +2% fire rate multiplier -> +1% fire rate multiplier
-
Rare
- Fire rate multiplier: +3% fire rate multiplier -> +2% fire rate multiplier
-
Mythic
- Fire rate multiplier: +6% fire rate multiplier -> +8% fire rate multiplier
- Flat armor penetration: +18 flat armor penetration -> +20 flat armor penetration
- Flat magic penetration: +18 flat magic penetration -> +20 flat magic penetration
- Crystal multiplier: +18% crystal multiplier-> +20% crystal multiplier
- Luck: +6 luck -> +7 luck
- Range multiplier: +6% range multiplier -> +10% range multiplier
Decks
Buffs
-
Everchanging
- Now always starts with the Golden Hook trinket (in addition to the usual random common trinket)
Cards
Buffs
-
Mana Artillery
- Magic damage: (50, 150, 450) -> (60, 180, 540)
- Magic penetration: (50, 50, 50) -> (50, 75, 100)
-
Runic Extractor
- Spell mana recharge: (1, 3, 9) -> (1, 3, 9)
- Max spell mana: (0, 1, 3) -> (1, 3, 9)
- Now dispels.
Trinkets
-
Manaflow Rings (boss trinket)
- Now gives 2 max spell mana and makes you draw one less card per turn.
-
Spell Elixir (boss trinket)
- Now gives 3 max spell mana and makes you recharge one less spell mana per turn.
Bug Fixes
- #49: If the random trinket Everchanging gets affects max health or luck, its effect doesn't apply.
