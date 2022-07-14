SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.13.50005

Can't stop, won't stop we have another hotfix for you all.
- Fixed the bug where firing the new bolt actions would switch view to iron sights between shots even though scope is equipped.
- Fixed the bug where the VHS-2 magazine was not set correctly in it's place.
- Fixed multiple weapon animations.
- Fixed the issues with traders and new weapons and ammo.
- Fixed zoom / black border issue with scopes on VHS rifle.
- Fixed the issues with loading ammo into Carbon Hunter.
- Slightly lowered the check ammo animation for the HS-9 .
- Increased the AWM and AWP zeroing distance capability to 1000m.
- VHS-2 front sight cover now folds when aiming with iron sights.
- Added proper description for 308 and 338 ammo.
- The 40x46mm grenades now have proper weight.
- Both VHS-2 versions are now available in events.
- Adjusted the recoil of new bolt action rifles.
