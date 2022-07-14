 Skip to content

SCUM update for 14 July 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.13.50005

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Can't stop, won't stop we have another hotfix for you all.

  • Fixed the bug where firing the new bolt actions would switch view to iron sights between shots even though scope is equipped.
  • Fixed the bug where the VHS-2 magazine was not set correctly in it's place.
  • Fixed multiple weapon animations.
  • Fixed the issues with traders and new weapons and ammo.
  • Fixed zoom / black border issue with scopes on VHS rifle.
  • Fixed the issues with loading ammo into Carbon Hunter.

  • Slightly lowered the check ammo animation for the HS-9 .
  • Increased the AWM and AWP zeroing distance capability to 1000m.
  • VHS-2 front sight cover now folds when aiming with iron sights.
  • Added proper description for 308 and 338 ammo.
  • The 40x46mm grenades now have proper weight.
  • Both VHS-2 versions are now available in events.
  • Adjusted the recoil of new bolt action rifles.

