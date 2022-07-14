- fixed flying toys that should be just lying on the floor on B3
- fixed that tank on A6 shoot 3 projective at once
- fixed the color of the pipes on a vent level before B4
- fixed problems with pushing on level A5
- fixed you could stuck between 2 tanks on level B2
- fixed you can die during the cutscene on level C3
- fixed double background music in the vent levels between A3/A4/A5/A6
- fixed that you could not exit from pause menu on bonus level with escape button
- now you can also move left right using d-pad buttons
- optimzed save - now it won't try to save level each time when you restart it
- changed cogwheels material, removed lighting source from it
- added level number to ui (if any, some levels cannot be accessed through level select)
Robby's Adventure update for 14 July 2022
Next patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Robby's Adventure Content Depot 663141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update