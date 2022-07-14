 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Robby's Adventure update for 14 July 2022

Next patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9121375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed flying toys that should be just lying on the floor on B3
  • fixed that tank on A6 shoot 3 projective at once
  • fixed the color of the pipes on a vent level before B4
  • fixed problems with pushing on level A5
  • fixed you could stuck between 2 tanks on level B2
  • fixed you can die during the cutscene on level C3
  • fixed double background music in the vent levels between A3/A4/A5/A6
  • fixed that you could not exit from pause menu on bonus level with escape button
  • now you can also move left right using d-pad buttons
  • optimzed save - now it won't try to save level each time when you restart it
  • changed cogwheels material, removed lighting source from it
  • added level number to ui (if any, some levels cannot be accessed through level select)

Changed files in this update

Robby's Adventure Content Depot 663141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link