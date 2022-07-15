v0.3.1 Just keep swimming with your boomstick ($199.95 at S-Mart)

Version: 0.3.1.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-217-5125
Additions
- Added new sawed off shotgun weapon.
- Bodies of water now have pools of fish.
- Hillview now has fireflies.
- Added stun timer to Wendigo.
- Footsteps now have VFX to match material type.
- Bathroom fixtures are now usable in Quetico.
- Added more custom icons to items and actions.
- Unable to equip messages are now displayed to the player.
- Added achievement for disrespecting the deceased.
- Added the ability to get funky.
Changes
- Exhaustion ends at 50% stamina instead of 100%.
- Hillview leaves are now darker.
- Lit torches can now be used to light candles.
Improvements
- Quetico Forest lighting, snow, and sounds improved.
- Blight spawns are now calibrated to be sufficient for Blight Scourge task
- More materials have their proper settings like carpets and stairs.
- Breathing volume scales to exhaustion level.
- Cold breath rate scales to exhaustion level.
- Passworded lobbies have improved password prompt UI.
- Better VFX were added for stone walls and faucets
- Improved meshes for twig blights to be less glitchy in death.
- All HUD elements now fade or disappear completely when not in use.
- Subscreens in the lobby now blur the lobby background to be more clear for the player.
- Snow footstep VFX calculations now improved with both characters and in game actors.
- Ammo calculations improved to comensate for high latency players.
- Increased size of action icons and now they're on two lines instead of one.
- Change how floor calculation is performed to be more accurate on the map screen for Quetico.
Fixes
- Secret bookcase sound has more reasonable range
- Fixed bug where the science notebook would interfere with ribs in the fire tasking.
- Fixed bug where Winchester reload wasn't playing sounds.
- Fixed bug where unable to jump was displaying wrong message at wrong time.
- Fixed bug where suitcase wasn't spawning items as needed.
- Removed incorrect message that players have left the game when they really are going back to the lobby after a match.
- Fixed bug where campfires were not used for ribs task in Quetico.
- Fixed bug where Wendigo could attack while stunned.
- Fixed bug in collision capsules of Zombies and Wendigo attacks so they can be team killed.
- Fixed bug where a Wraith host would cause player guns to hide/show on transitioning.
- Car in Quetico is no longer floating, but on cinder blocks.
