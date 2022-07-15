 Skip to content

Dirge update for 15 July 2022

v0.3.1 Just keep swimming with your boomstick ($199.95 at S-Mart)

Version: 0.3.1.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-217-5125

Additions

  • Added new sawed off shotgun weapon.
  • Bodies of water now have pools of fish.
  • Hillview now has fireflies.
  • Added stun timer to Wendigo.
  • Footsteps now have VFX to match material type.
  • Bathroom fixtures are now usable in Quetico.
  • Added more custom icons to items and actions.
  • Unable to equip messages are now displayed to the player.
  • Added achievement for disrespecting the deceased.
  • Added the ability to get funky.

Changes

  • Exhaustion ends at 50% stamina instead of 100%.
  • Hillview leaves are now darker.
  • Lit torches can now be used to light candles.

Improvements

  • Quetico Forest lighting, snow, and sounds improved.
  • Blight spawns are now calibrated to be sufficient for Blight Scourge task
  • More materials have their proper settings like carpets and stairs.
  • Breathing volume scales to exhaustion level.
  • Cold breath rate scales to exhaustion level.
  • Passworded lobbies have improved password prompt UI.
  • Better VFX were added for stone walls and faucets
  • Improved meshes for twig blights to be less glitchy in death.
  • All HUD elements now fade or disappear completely when not in use.
  • Subscreens in the lobby now blur the lobby background to be more clear for the player.
  • Snow footstep VFX calculations now improved with both characters and in game actors.
  • Ammo calculations improved to comensate for high latency players.
  • Increased size of action icons and now they're on two lines instead of one.
  • Change how floor calculation is performed to be more accurate on the map screen for Quetico.

Fixes

  • Secret bookcase sound has more reasonable range
  • Fixed bug where the science notebook would interfere with ribs in the fire tasking.
  • Fixed bug where Winchester reload wasn't playing sounds.
  • Fixed bug where unable to jump was displaying wrong message at wrong time.
  • Fixed bug where suitcase wasn't spawning items as needed.
  • Removed incorrect message that players have left the game when they really are going back to the lobby after a match.
  • Fixed bug where campfires were not used for ribs task in Quetico.
  • Fixed bug where Wendigo could attack while stunned.
  • Fixed bug in collision capsules of Zombies and Wendigo attacks so they can be team killed.
  • Fixed bug where a Wraith host would cause player guns to hide/show on transitioning.
  • Car in Quetico is no longer floating, but on cinder blocks.

