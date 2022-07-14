Model Builder Patch 1.1.3

Hello fellow model builders! 👋

Patch 1.1.3 is now live, bringing many new features, fixes, and reworks. We’ve managed to add one of the most requested features, which is the Undo Button, changed the layout of the Main Menu and the Pause Menu, and of course, fix minor bugs that you send us. Read more about what has changed!

NEW FEATURES!

UNDO BUTTON!

We’ve added an ability that many of you waited for: to undo your last assembly action!

Use Ctrl + Z to undo assembly steps. Remember that first, you have to buy the Disassembly tool to unlock that option.

USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS

Reworked Main Menu and Pause Menu layouts

Added the ability to change keybindings in Settings

Painting manuals are now displayed first after buying a kit from the Shop app

Unavailable DLC models are now displayed in a predetermined order

GAMEPLAY

The loading spinner is now unified throughout the game

Certain key combination no longer activates the search bar

Sold models are no longer shown as owned in the Shop app

All elements are now fully available to cut out from the sprues while playing in a 16:10 aspect ratio

BUG FIXES

Titan Forge figurines base coat now correctly appears in the shop

Story models should no longer have problems with loading their manuals in career

Brush tips are now displayed correctly when the marker in the painting manual uses different than the default tip

"Two weeks in paradise" base coat for HMS Iceberg now works as intended

Using the paint mode option no longer breaks safety in the Masking tool

Fixed issue with a marker in Baiku Deadpunk Overdrive Bike painting manual

Fixed a few visual issues with the user interface while using workbench

Fixed several issues related to the current manual page filter

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Thanks so much for sharing your creations and expressing your creativity. Every day we are blown away by the community support. Here is a selection of the best community creations from YouTube:

Model Builder - digitaler Modellbau - absolute Zeitverschwendung?



【Model Builder】バーチャル模型製作！



I Built A Super Detailed Model Train! - Model Builder Gameplay



GET THE LATEST FREE DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055330/Model_Builder_TitanForge_DLC_no_1/

