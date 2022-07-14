Model Builder Patch 1.1.3

Hello fellow model builders! 👋
Patch 1.1.3 is now live, bringing many new features, fixes, and reworks. We’ve managed to add one of the most requested features, which is the Undo Button, changed the layout of the Main Menu and the Pause Menu, and of course, fix minor bugs that you send us. Read more about what has changed!
NEW FEATURES!
UNDO BUTTON!
We’ve added an ability that many of you waited for: to undo your last assembly action!
Use Ctrl + Z to undo assembly steps. Remember that first, you have to buy the Disassembly tool to unlock that option.
USER INTERFACE / SETTINGS
- Reworked Main Menu and Pause Menu layouts
- Added the ability to change keybindings in Settings
- Painting manuals are now displayed first after buying a kit from the Shop app
- Unavailable DLC models are now displayed in a predetermined order
GAMEPLAY
- The loading spinner is now unified throughout the game
- Certain key combination no longer activates the search bar
- Sold models are no longer shown as owned in the Shop app
- All elements are now fully available to cut out from the sprues while playing in a 16:10 aspect ratio
BUG FIXES
- Titan Forge figurines base coat now correctly appears in the shop
- Story models should no longer have problems with loading their manuals in career
- Brush tips are now displayed correctly when the marker in the painting manual uses different than the default tip
- "Two weeks in paradise" base coat for HMS Iceberg now works as intended
- Using the paint mode option no longer breaks safety in the Masking tool
- Fixed issue with a marker in Baiku Deadpunk Overdrive Bike painting manual
- Fixed a few visual issues with the user interface while using workbench
- Fixed several issues related to the current manual page filter
