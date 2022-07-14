- credits now show the duration and the count of teleports since the last "New Game" at the end of the game (not via main menu)
- the main menu background music now will be tuned down via sound options
- the main menu background image is noch sharper
TPORT update for 14 July 2022
v1.003
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update