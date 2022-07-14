 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TPORT update for 14 July 2022

v1.003

Share · View all patches · Build 9121182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • credits now show the duration and the count of teleports since the last "New Game" at the end of the game (not via main menu)
  • the main menu background music now will be tuned down via sound options
  • the main menu background image is noch sharper

Changed files in this update

Depot 1926391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link