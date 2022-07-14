- Upgraded engine version from Unity 2020.3.26f2 to 2022.1.8f1
- Added 4K support for all game UI including inventory GUI
- Made game run in exclusive full screen mode for better performance
- Changed scripting backend from mono to IL2CPP for faster script execution
- Added build data compression for smaller build size from 5GB to 3.7GB
- Added enhanced soft particle rendering on Ultra settings
- Enabled graphics jobs multithreaded rendering for small rendering boost
- Simplified V-Sync settings & made on by default
- Optimized shader preloading performance
- Updated third party LUA dialogue system to latest version 2.2.29
- Fixed post processing inside office and other interior locations
- Improved nature reserve & cave level appearances
- Fixed some floating objects & meshes near communications tower
- Fixed all missing object references in code and optimized project structure
- Improved & performance optimized dialogue UI in office level
- Improved bloom appearance when inside buildings & added bloom on/off setting to menu
- Fixed some animation issues with carnivorous plants when popping out of ground a second time
- Added pre-computed realtime global illumination for more realistic lighting in the office when the generator has been turned on as well as proper emissive ceiling lights
- Made a Flame-Saw pickup appear in office after haibonium mission
- Added an ammunitions cache inside the office
- Added an Uzi pistol weapon pickup inside office after nature reserve mission
- Removed "sun-shafts" from lights inside interior scenes
- Improved mission briefing scene
-
- numerous small bug fixes, material upgrades, texture optimizations, patches and improvements too small to mention
Organosphere update for 14 July 2022
Organosphere V0.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Organosphere Content Depot 811621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update