Organosphere update for 14 July 2022

Organosphere V0.9.1

Build 9121023 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Upgraded engine version from Unity 2020.3.26f2 to 2022.1.8f1
  2. Added 4K support for all game UI including inventory GUI
  3. Made game run in exclusive full screen mode for better performance
  4. Changed scripting backend from mono to IL2CPP for faster script execution
  5. Added build data compression for smaller build size from 5GB to 3.7GB
  6. Added enhanced soft particle rendering on Ultra settings
  7. Enabled graphics jobs multithreaded rendering for small rendering boost
  8. Simplified V-Sync settings & made on by default
  9. Optimized shader preloading performance
  10. Updated third party LUA dialogue system to latest version 2.2.29
  11. Fixed post processing inside office and other interior locations
  12. Improved nature reserve & cave level appearances
  13. Fixed some floating objects & meshes near communications tower
  14. Fixed all missing object references in code and optimized project structure
  15. Improved & performance optimized dialogue UI in office level
  16. Improved bloom appearance when inside buildings & added bloom on/off setting to menu
  17. Fixed some animation issues with carnivorous plants when popping out of ground a second time
  18. Added pre-computed realtime global illumination for more realistic lighting in the office when the generator has been turned on as well as proper emissive ceiling lights
  19. Made a Flame-Saw pickup appear in office after haibonium mission
  20. Added an ammunitions cache inside the office
  21. Added an Uzi pistol weapon pickup inside office after nature reserve mission
  22. Removed "sun-shafts" from lights inside interior scenes
  23. Improved mission briefing scene
    • numerous small bug fixes, material upgrades, texture optimizations, patches and improvements too small to mention

