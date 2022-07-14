MonGirl Expedition v0.97 release and full changelog

MonGirl Sexpedition v0.97 is up for download! So, let’s see what’s new aside from the usual story stuff.

H content

Mariam got a new H scene. Talk to her after finishing the “Last ties” questline and she’ll want to thank you for all the hard work with something very special. To get the new H scene, finish the quest in the new desert zone that you can get into through the portal in Mariam’s room.

If you already chose your favorite girl, you can see the new H scene in the free-play mode after the main story. Also, starting with the v0.97, you can enable the free-play mode from your home cave if you didn’t do so in the main story ending.

New features and activities

Mona got a new dress with Eastern flavor, and I think it’s the best option she has. As always, you can get it with Meggie's help. Just ask her about illusions after making her a room in your home cave.

The usual goodies package of a new numbers puzzle, a funny scene with the “smol" gang that you can trigger from your home cave, and a new treasure hunt.

Added a new feature to players’ home cave. If you didn’t enable the free-play mode during the main quest ending, you can do so in your home. Just use the spark on the table in Jack’s room.

Added new enemies to the new zone that’s accessible through Mariam’s quest. They have on-map animations, just like other monstergirls.

Small fixes and improvements

Fixed a bug that caused the main quest “Into the noble quarter” to not show an intermediary goal of getting a weapon for Jack.

I used quite a bit of time to look into the random crashes some players reported. I’ve got a clue about where these could potentially come from and fixed it. Well... Fixed is a kind of a big word for this. RPG Maker follows a specific code structure that is recommended to use for all core and plugin modules, and I just changed one of the new plugins to be in line with these. Group testing finished without any problems. If you still encounter these issues, please contact me with details.

Adjusted the combat tutorial with new functions and key remaps. Recommended to use keyboard and cleared out all info about the mobile version since it’s not available at the moment.

Added teleportation restrictions akin to teleport scrolls to Meggie’s lamp.

Fixed a visual bug during Leopold’s scene after defeating the tower’s guardian. No effect for the older saves since it’s a pure cosmetic fix.

Tavern keepers no longer take the fee if the player ordered a room, then canceled the selection during the sleeping period choice. Now you can back out at any time without losing jink.

Adjusted some text in the quest journal for more convenient reading. Fixed some symbols being cut-off by the border.

Fixed a problem with Mariam’s quest where players needed to finish the main story before turning in the Morghul step. Now, it can be done before that if the player didn’t pick the favorite girl yet. Otherwise, you can always do it in the free-play mode.

Fixed Sand Ifrit’s teleportation to properly use random directions during his attacks.

As always, if you don’t like something about the game – tell me, and if you like MonGirl Sexpedition – tell your friends ^^