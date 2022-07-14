Alpha 35 hotfix 4

- Stopped infernite ore from burning creatures hauling it.
- Guard post inhabitants (knights and archers), have been made weaker, to avoid stomping over the player on weak enemy maps, such as zombies.
- Removed bogus attack sounds caused by fire elementals and damage from fire.
- Removed a bogus warning when casting a friendly spell on allies.
- Corpses that are special crafting ingredients, such as dragons, won't be consumed when crafting ordinary undead.
- Fixed a retirement crash.
- Made the yellow dragon armor grant an acid damage bonus to make its acid breath attack deal any damage.
- Removed prisoner heads item from the necromancer's build menu.
- Fixed description of the blast trap.
(please note that some of these changes will take effect only in newly started games)
Changed files in this update