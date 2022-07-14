 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 14 July 2022

Alpha 35 hotfix 4

KeeperRL update for 14 July 2022

Alpha 35 hotfix 4

  • Stopped infernite ore from burning creatures hauling it.
  • Guard post inhabitants (knights and archers), have been made weaker, to avoid stomping over the player on weak enemy maps, such as zombies.
  • Removed bogus attack sounds caused by fire elementals and damage from fire.
  • Removed a bogus warning when casting a friendly spell on allies.
  • Corpses that are special crafting ingredients, such as dragons, won't be consumed when crafting ordinary undead.
  • Fixed a retirement crash.
  • Made the yellow dragon armor grant an acid damage bonus to make its acid breath attack deal any damage.
  • Removed prisoner heads item from the necromancer's build menu.
  • Fixed description of the blast trap.

(please note that some of these changes will take effect only in newly started games)

