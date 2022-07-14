- Changed the scheme of the whole shooting mode, making the shooting more accurate and the hand feel significantly improved.
- Now after the zombie is killed, it will be hit by bullets. The bullets of AKM can hit the zombie to a longer distance to improve the sense of attack.
In this update, we hope to further solve the problem that shooting feel is not easy to be accepted by changing the whole scheme of shooting mode.
The previous shooting experience was poor, which was the final result of three reasons: carrying the third person perspective on the shoulder, firing bullets at the muzzle and the bullet speed was not fast enough. The purpose of firing bullets at the muzzle is to be more realistic and to produce the effect of bullet trajectory, and the bullet speed is too fast, which will make the particle effect of UE4 milk melon not obvious, and the effect of trajectory cannot be presented, so the bullet speed is limited to the medium range, and the bullet speed is not fast enough, resulting in the delay of ray detection landing point, which makes the player feel very "floating".
In this new solution, when the player shoots, two bullets will be fired from the muzzle of the gun and the center of the screen to the target point at the same time. The bullets fired from the muzzle are decorative bullets, which fly slowly with particle effects to form the ballistic effect of bullets. The bullet in the center of the screen flies at high speed and is responsible for damage and hit calculation, including physical materials and bullet hole Decal generation.
However, since the main body of the bullet calculation is adjusted to fire at the center of the screen, when there is an obstacle between the character and the camera, it will shoot directly on the obstacle. Later, this problem will be solved by switching between two shooting modes (when there is an obstacle in the middle, switch to the muzzle to fire two bullets).
