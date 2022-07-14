 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bus Driving Sim 22 update for 14 July 2022

Bus Driving Sim 22 - Update Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9120367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bus Driving Sim 22 update version 1.2 includes the following improvements/fixes/enhancements:

  • Added MacOS support (minimum 10.13 - macOS High Sierra)
  • Most available steering wheel controller models should be supported now
  • Added TrackIR support
  • Added mouse steering
  • Added individual camera view buttons
  • Added a new sports car in cities's traffic
  • Added realistic thunders to the heavy rain weather
  • Added bus kneeling in stations
  • Improved UI navigation for keyboard, gamepad and steering wheel navigation
  • Added speedometer and tachometer support for modded buses including updated custom bus as provided for template
  • Fixed hard braking penalty not deducting total XP
  • Improved speed limitation on Bavaria (30 km/h on dirt road, 50km/h on normal, 90 km/h on highway)
  • Added the possibility to activate or deactivate camera movement when steering in gameplay settings
  • Fixed central mirror that sometimes got frozen
  • Reduced volume of the destination voice on exterior camera
  • Improved collision for one traffic car
  • Set the default zoom in interior camera to be more zoomed out

Changed files in this update

Bus Driving 22 Windows Depot Depot 1032701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link