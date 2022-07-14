Bus Driving Sim 22 update version 1.2 includes the following improvements/fixes/enhancements:
- Added MacOS support (minimum 10.13 - macOS High Sierra)
- Most available steering wheel controller models should be supported now
- Added TrackIR support
- Added mouse steering
- Added individual camera view buttons
- Added a new sports car in cities's traffic
- Added realistic thunders to the heavy rain weather
- Added bus kneeling in stations
- Improved UI navigation for keyboard, gamepad and steering wheel navigation
- Added speedometer and tachometer support for modded buses including updated custom bus as provided for template
- Fixed hard braking penalty not deducting total XP
- Improved speed limitation on Bavaria (30 km/h on dirt road, 50km/h on normal, 90 km/h on highway)
- Added the possibility to activate or deactivate camera movement when steering in gameplay settings
- Fixed central mirror that sometimes got frozen
- Reduced volume of the destination voice on exterior camera
- Improved collision for one traffic car
- Set the default zoom in interior camera to be more zoomed out
Changed files in this update