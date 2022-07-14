Hotfix - 14/07 # 1.040.6

Hi folks,
This patch fixes the latest reported issues, as well as tweaks Mythical Treasures and the Counter Attack based on your feedback.
Patch Notes - 14/07 # 1.040.6
Bugfixes
- Multicasting Summons could sometimes temporarily bypass the summon limit until a card was played.
- Random encounters in events could, in particular cases, receive Reinforcements prematurely.
- The equipment section of the fullscreen deck builder didn't consider the item's level requirements.
- Fixed some card typos.
Balance
- Enemies with Counter Attack will now lose a counter at the start of their turn.
- Mythical Treasures will show a higher bias to the player's skills. The first slot is guaranteed to be an item from the player's skills. Furthermore, if the player has any skills at rank 10+, it'll be an item from these skills. The second slot will be an item from the player's skills unless it's the exact item as slot 1. Third & fourth slots will be items from random skills.
Misc
- Added a tooltips in the loot buttons ("Deck","Stash","Refill" & "Hand") to make their functions clearer.
