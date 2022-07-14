 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 14 July 2022

Hotfix - 14/07 # 1.040.6

Hi folks,

This patch fixes the latest reported issues, as well as tweaks Mythical Treasures and the Counter Attack based on your feedback.

Patch Notes - 14/07 # 1.040.6

Bugfixes

  • Multicasting Summons could sometimes temporarily bypass the summon limit until a card was played.
  • Random encounters in events could, in particular cases, receive Reinforcements prematurely.
  • The equipment section of the fullscreen deck builder didn't consider the item's level requirements.
  • Fixed some card typos.

Balance

  • Enemies with Counter Attack will now lose a counter at the start of their turn.
  • Mythical Treasures will show a higher bias to the player's skills. The first slot is guaranteed to be an item from the player's skills. Furthermore, if the player has any skills at rank 10+, it'll be an item from these skills. The second slot will be an item from the player's skills unless it's the exact item as slot 1. Third & fourth slots will be items from random skills.

Misc

  • Added a tooltips in the loot buttons ("Deck","Stash","Refill" & "Hand") to make their functions clearer.

