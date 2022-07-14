 Skip to content

ANNO:Mutationem update for 14 July 2022

[1.05.03] Optimizing the bartending mini-game

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fix

  1. Optimized some enemy behavior trees.

  2. Optimized the difficulty of the bartending mini-game

  3. Optimized the numerical balance of Easy Mode

4.Optimized the art effects of some scenes

5.Increased the rewards obtained from some missions

