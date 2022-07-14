[1.05.03] Optimizing the bartending mini-game

Bug Fix
-
Optimized some enemy behavior trees.
-
Optimized the difficulty of the bartending mini-game
-
Optimized the numerical balance of Easy Mode
4.Optimized the art effects of some scenes
5.Increased the rewards obtained from some missions
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Optimized some enemy behavior trees.
Optimized the difficulty of the bartending mini-game
Optimized the numerical balance of Easy Mode
4.Optimized the art effects of some scenes
5.Increased the rewards obtained from some missions
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update