 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Fold: Ingression Playtest update for 14 July 2022

Publishing Milestone 10

Share · View all patches · Build 9119569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Characters
  • Cutscene-Jarl only showed basic mesh without equipment
  • Amund invisible after first imprisonment
  • Guard (old model) not able to move (on spot animations)
  • Improved Krake cutscene
  • Added a “watcher Krake” upstairs in church, Night 1
  • Prisoner AI (previously only meant to be cutscene based)
  • Also updated textures
  • Improved Havgard’s chrysalis and hibernation face.
  • Made a lot of placeholder animations for Prisoner and Havgard (all could actually be good enough for the final game).
  • Improved the first unadjusted sliver (ghost) encounter a bit, making more sense.
  • Improved several cutscenes with mocap animations. (still a looot to add)
  • Moved the skatebat mount to the highest top in Auromheim (still want more interaction in freeing it).
Environment
  • Chest 'person' only visible in Day 1
  • Removed some old climb spots in the caves
  • Added another ladder down from secret door
  • Added some snow piles for dead Faceless people
  • Removed maggot lock Day 2 (Not available till 4)
  • Old shack or woodwork area in forest by the mines (WIP)
  • Made an actual entrance on the back of the church
  • Moved the entrance key to the cut oak on the left behind the church (experimental)
  • Changed the ‘vista’ from the old tree a bit.
  • Widened the space / navigation in the top floor of the church (may need more).
  • Improved navigability in the caves a bit.
Gameplay
  • Improved climbing cam, staying synced with controller and resetting to no longer affect reading later.
  • Folnabui attack event with extended and improved ‘cutscenes’ for this and for Gren captures.
  • Improved vomit scene; Amund is weak and dizzy after vomiting as a result of teleportation, no food for some time and his abilities growing. He’s in need of food from the storage, interactive (still needs work).
  • Improve entrance of cliff bunker and removed dark touch 'console' used for development.
  • Added a crouching mechanic to make sure the player can not stand underneath objects + Ladders transitioning to crouch mode.
  • Key item in vicarage outhouse to open the basement trapdoor (temp)
  • Improved leading Havgard (tethering) task.
  • Improved handlight intensity with a new type of trace.
  • Updated timing in the cutscene with the first Havgard encounter.
  • Boss fight and endgame improved, but needs a lot more work. Actual ending is not yet fully playable.
  • Set up several triggers for different stages of the boss fight.
  • Reworked the fast travel to now be part of the spirit lock system (still needs more UI).
  • Greatly improved bookshelf with better readables and ‘item inspection’
  • Improved using the lightsource, but is in a rework process. Right now it will also be acting strange if punching for instance. Activate it again with F. (Equipment doesn’t still doesn’t save correctly between completely different levels).
  • Adjusted and changed a lot of the checkpoints (hopefully all are working 100%)
Effects
  • Prisoner spew effect
  • Improved blood effects, splash multi purposed for water splashes and spew / vomit.
  • Improved splash effects for walking in water.
  • Added several ‘tethering’ effects to a Havgard objective.
Audio
  • Cozy day 1 ambience playing in Havgard's office, made a new temp ambience
  • Added some Faceless voices
  • Prisoner sounds
  • More destruction SFX
  • Added some new ability SFX
  • Rat sounds shouldn’t always play, now based on height distance for different floors.
  • Rats made death sounds when ‘killed’, starting the game, in placed traps.
  • Recorded a lot more voices (to be implemented)
GUI / Text
  • Tried out achievements without luck for now
  • Reading Zoom correct distances
  • R sometimes not flipping page
  • Static readables needed an extra esc to fully quit
  • Added clues / hints to puzzles based on readables (no reaction yet if clue is missing)
  • Hide Equipment when reading
  • Initial spawn - interaction icons visible when they shouldn’t be
  • Update time (watch)
  • Custom Hardware Cursor (still not 100%)
  • Added a function bringing focus back to menu if clicking outside the phone screen.
  • Grammar: First paragraph Havgard Journal jul 11
  • Niding text, Runa missing 'reason'
  • Changed some dialogues
Other
  • Removed some forgotten developer hotkeys (probably more in there still)
  • Optimized a lot of textures, still a lot more work needed.
  • Implemented Steam achievements as well as I could, but they’re unfortunately not fully working yet.
Bugfixes
  • Pesticide station not activating correctly after loading a saved game
  • Pesticide spray not being properly filled
  • Maggot hives interactable before tasks
  • Rat den not interactable and no icon.
  • Save and load disables rats
  • Cabinet only interactable on lock (no icon)
  • Generator not updating key on fuel pickup
  • Suncross key not showing icon
  • Soul sliver still standing in basement, after triggered before
  • Smoother / improve jittery IK. Hips improved, feet still need some work
  • Cabinet code lock not being intractable on second interaction
  • Secret door, no interaction icon after unlock
  • Falling not always dealing damage to player at all (still needs reactions)
  • Portal dizzy sequences not spawning character correctly
  • Guard not appearing by door
  • Interacting twice in cliff bunker completes mission
  • Cutscene before blackrock descent bugged: Weird camera movements and villager isn't there from start.
  • Bunker scroll; wrong texture on leather.
  • No interaction icon on Nightmare 2 altar
  • Nightmare 2 altar not working in checkpoint
  • Krake not spawning / disappeared in Day 3
  • Krake not patrolling in Day 3
  • Hiding cutscene not moving to headcam
  • Krake not moving on arrival pier
  • “Gren Clues” checkpoint returns to main menu
  • Clue task not working correctly
  • Villagers gliding around (no animation)
  • Unlocked barn door initially, should be locked.
  • Church / vicarage Ondroknir fragment not updating tasks, no interaction icon.
  • Update Jarl dialogues ++ for day 3 and 4 (Temp fix)
  • Priest scepter not interactable if not picked up first (transforms to a regular key), mummies not much of a threat (also completely still and not damaging player..).
  • Set Ondroknir quest 2 to not be ‘completed’.
  • Improve spirit lock, stabil spirit key, no ‘splat’ sounds after completion. Unlock sounds.
  • Ondroknir quest changing to Gren Clues after entering the Folnabui gate..
  • Jarl tells Amund to go down to the shore in Day 4 (should only happen in Day 2)
  • Ondroknir pieces 4-6 are not registered as the right ones. Jarl’s is completely gone.
  • Runa letter not visible on table, although interactable.
  • Update task descriptions; When Eivind goes to forge and when he asks Amund to sleep.
  • Bugged note on archive floor, infinitely able to pick up and read (spawned many).
  • Dialogues not loading saved language correctly on spawn
  • Hide visible HUD on level changes and in cutscenes
  • Improved aim with abilities
  • Some trees had strange disappearance issues, replacing them fixed the issues..
  • Fixed the placement of the puzzle in Nightmare 2, should now work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1696801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link