Publishing Milestone 10

Characters
- Cutscene-Jarl only showed basic mesh without equipment
- Amund invisible after first imprisonment
- Guard (old model) not able to move (on spot animations)
- Improved Krake cutscene
- Added a “watcher Krake” upstairs in church, Night 1
- Prisoner AI (previously only meant to be cutscene based)
- Also updated textures
- Improved Havgard’s chrysalis and hibernation face.
- Made a lot of placeholder animations for Prisoner and Havgard (all could actually be good enough for the final game).
- Improved the first unadjusted sliver (ghost) encounter a bit, making more sense.
- Improved several cutscenes with mocap animations. (still a looot to add)
- Moved the skatebat mount to the highest top in Auromheim (still want more interaction in freeing it).
Environment
- Chest 'person' only visible in Day 1
- Removed some old climb spots in the caves
- Added another ladder down from secret door
- Added some snow piles for dead Faceless people
- Removed maggot lock Day 2 (Not available till 4)
- Old shack or woodwork area in forest by the mines (WIP)
- Made an actual entrance on the back of the church
- Moved the entrance key to the cut oak on the left behind the church (experimental)
- Changed the ‘vista’ from the old tree a bit.
- Widened the space / navigation in the top floor of the church (may need more).
- Improved navigability in the caves a bit.
Gameplay
- Improved climbing cam, staying synced with controller and resetting to no longer affect reading later.
- Folnabui attack event with extended and improved ‘cutscenes’ for this and for Gren captures.
- Improved vomit scene; Amund is weak and dizzy after vomiting as a result of teleportation, no food for some time and his abilities growing. He’s in need of food from the storage, interactive (still needs work).
- Improve entrance of cliff bunker and removed dark touch 'console' used for development.
- Added a crouching mechanic to make sure the player can not stand underneath objects + Ladders transitioning to crouch mode.
- Key item in vicarage outhouse to open the basement trapdoor (temp)
- Improved leading Havgard (tethering) task.
- Improved handlight intensity with a new type of trace.
- Updated timing in the cutscene with the first Havgard encounter.
- Boss fight and endgame improved, but needs a lot more work. Actual ending is not yet fully playable.
- Set up several triggers for different stages of the boss fight.
- Reworked the fast travel to now be part of the spirit lock system (still needs more UI).
- Greatly improved bookshelf with better readables and ‘item inspection’
- Improved using the lightsource, but is in a rework process. Right now it will also be acting strange if punching for instance. Activate it again with F. (Equipment doesn’t still doesn’t save correctly between completely different levels).
- Adjusted and changed a lot of the checkpoints (hopefully all are working 100%)
Effects
- Prisoner spew effect
- Improved blood effects, splash multi purposed for water splashes and spew / vomit.
- Improved splash effects for walking in water.
- Added several ‘tethering’ effects to a Havgard objective.
Audio
- Cozy day 1 ambience playing in Havgard's office, made a new temp ambience
- Added some Faceless voices
- Prisoner sounds
- More destruction SFX
- Added some new ability SFX
- Rat sounds shouldn’t always play, now based on height distance for different floors.
- Rats made death sounds when ‘killed’, starting the game, in placed traps.
- Recorded a lot more voices (to be implemented)
GUI / Text
- Tried out achievements without luck for now
- Reading Zoom correct distances
- R sometimes not flipping page
- Static readables needed an extra esc to fully quit
- Added clues / hints to puzzles based on readables (no reaction yet if clue is missing)
- Hide Equipment when reading
- Initial spawn - interaction icons visible when they shouldn’t be
- Update time (watch)
- Custom Hardware Cursor (still not 100%)
- Added a function bringing focus back to menu if clicking outside the phone screen.
- Grammar: First paragraph Havgard Journal jul 11
- Niding text, Runa missing 'reason'
- Changed some dialogues
Other
- Removed some forgotten developer hotkeys (probably more in there still)
- Optimized a lot of textures, still a lot more work needed.
- Implemented Steam achievements as well as I could, but they’re unfortunately not fully working yet.
Bugfixes
- Pesticide station not activating correctly after loading a saved game
- Pesticide spray not being properly filled
- Maggot hives interactable before tasks
- Rat den not interactable and no icon.
- Save and load disables rats
- Cabinet only interactable on lock (no icon)
- Generator not updating key on fuel pickup
- Suncross key not showing icon
- Soul sliver still standing in basement, after triggered before
- Smoother / improve jittery IK. Hips improved, feet still need some work
- Cabinet code lock not being intractable on second interaction
- Secret door, no interaction icon after unlock
- Falling not always dealing damage to player at all (still needs reactions)
- Portal dizzy sequences not spawning character correctly
- Guard not appearing by door
- Interacting twice in cliff bunker completes mission
- Cutscene before blackrock descent bugged: Weird camera movements and villager isn't there from start.
- Bunker scroll; wrong texture on leather.
- No interaction icon on Nightmare 2 altar
- Nightmare 2 altar not working in checkpoint
- Krake not spawning / disappeared in Day 3
- Krake not patrolling in Day 3
- Hiding cutscene not moving to headcam
- Krake not moving on arrival pier
- “Gren Clues” checkpoint returns to main menu
- Clue task not working correctly
- Villagers gliding around (no animation)
- Unlocked barn door initially, should be locked.
- Church / vicarage Ondroknir fragment not updating tasks, no interaction icon.
- Update Jarl dialogues ++ for day 3 and 4 (Temp fix)
- Priest scepter not interactable if not picked up first (transforms to a regular key), mummies not much of a threat (also completely still and not damaging player..).
- Set Ondroknir quest 2 to not be ‘completed’.
- Improve spirit lock, stabil spirit key, no ‘splat’ sounds after completion. Unlock sounds.
- Ondroknir quest changing to Gren Clues after entering the Folnabui gate..
- Jarl tells Amund to go down to the shore in Day 4 (should only happen in Day 2)
- Ondroknir pieces 4-6 are not registered as the right ones. Jarl’s is completely gone.
- Runa letter not visible on table, although interactable.
- Update task descriptions; When Eivind goes to forge and when he asks Amund to sleep.
- Bugged note on archive floor, infinitely able to pick up and read (spawned many).
- Dialogues not loading saved language correctly on spawn
- Hide visible HUD on level changes and in cutscenes
- Improved aim with abilities
- Some trees had strange disappearance issues, replacing them fixed the issues..
- Fixed the placement of the puzzle in Nightmare 2, should now work.
Changed files in this update