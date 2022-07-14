 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 14 July 2022

Small Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9119556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gather menu now has its own button next to storage instead of being in the build menu
  • Added achievement for winning a game on doomed
  • Removed old tutorial
  • Changed the way story mode handles difficulty levels - this might break existing savegames, sorry.
  • Monster action camera is now an option (default enabled, can be switched off in the options menu)
  • Streamlined and improved the "Children's Tales" dialogs a bit.

