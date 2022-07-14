[Ver 0.2.07140] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Teaching friends who are in a specific stat not to speak.
- Teaching friends not to use skills on friends who are in a specific status.
- Teaching paralyzed and sleeping monsters not to act immediately after paralysis is lifted.
- Improved operation of the Monster Book.
- Fixed a bug where some skills were not affected by the Miss state.
- Extended the effect duration turn of some skills.
- Ask the big fox to change the dialogue(Japanese Only)
- Fixed text for friend terms (English only)
- Fixed text for item descriptions (English only)
- Fixed the probability of pouch breakage when dropping items (from 0.20% to 20%)
Changed files in this update