Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 14 July 2022

[Ver 0.2.07140] Update Info

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Teaching friends who are in a specific stat not to speak.
  • Teaching friends not to use skills on friends who are in a specific status.
  • Teaching paralyzed and sleeping monsters not to act immediately after paralysis is lifted.
  • Improved operation of the Monster Book.
  • Fixed a bug where some skills were not affected by the Miss state.
  • Extended the effect duration turn of some skills.
  • Ask the big fox to change the dialogue(Japanese Only)
  • Fixed text for friend terms (English only)
  • Fixed text for item descriptions (English only)
  • Fixed the probability of pouch breakage when dropping items (from 0.20% to 20%)

