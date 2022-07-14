 Skip to content

Tower of Spirit update for 14 July 2022

Early Access Version 0.1fA : July 14th, 2022

Build 9119360

Build ID: 9119360

Misc

  • Add new achievement called "Wild Master".

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in combat where tooltip was not showing action description.
  • Fixed an issue in Stats Menu when game is paused which cause some party characters not being visible.
  • Tentative fix for some achievements not being unlocked properly.
  • Tentative fix for unlocking one character might cause all characters being unlocked.

