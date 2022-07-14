Early Access Version 0.1fA : July 14th, 2022

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!
Build ID: 9119360
Misc
- Add new achievement called "Wild Master".
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in combat where tooltip was not showing action description.
- Fixed an issue in Stats Menu when game is paused which cause some party characters not being visible.
- Tentative fix for some achievements not being unlocked properly.
- Tentative fix for unlocking one character might cause all characters being unlocked.
