Second Front Playtest update for 14 July 2022

fixes and additions

v0.864

  • fixed the LOS tool bug
  • added tooltips to the phase display. (the wording still needs improvement)

please update to the new version. (need restart steam)

better always update.
something with this steam cloud sync could go wrong.

