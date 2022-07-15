 Skip to content

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 15 July 2022

Hotfix 2.14.2

Hotfix 2.14.2 · Build 9119288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added the ability to turn on/off engine
  • Turbo sounds added and updated
  • Added two XDS configs to single mode on Mondello Park and Atron tracks
  • Fixed bugs in the DLC "Deluxe"

Cars

  • Added cars LAMBERJACK, MOON KNIGHT
  • Added MONO steering wheel for DTM 46
  • Added a new rim to the D-Spec category
  • Minor fixes for cars

Graphics

  • Fixed graphical artifacts on Parking A, East Touge and Pacific Hills
  • Added new vinyls in category JR, CX, Itasha
  • Added layers for vinyls in categories CBW, Drift Devils
  • Minor vinyl fixes
  • Minor fixes in the display of the shadow from the car
  • Improved reflections in photo mode
  • Improvements to switching lighting presets

Gameplay

  • First person camera adjustments
  • Added loading of vinyls in a new slot. Now the current vinyl slot is not overwritten if you load vinyls on top using the console command
  • Fixed installation of the previous sticker on the tire after adjusting the rim diameter
  • Fixed not applying dynamic camera settings
  • Fixed camera twitching in paint section
  • Fixed non-saving of dyno settings when exiting the track selection window in a test run
  • Minor fixes on the use of vinyl slots
  • Fixes and improvements in video replays

Control

  • Fixed being able to assign gamepad levers/sticks to all actions
  • Fixed interaction with context panel before starting "one more time" in multiplayer
  • Added transition to the general category of body kits when exiting the disc installation section
  • Fixed incorrect camera zoom in vinyl editor
  • Improvements to switch the password in the window for creating a room

UI

  • Minor UI fixes
  • Fixed camera rotation when interacting with lists
  • Minor fixes in displaying profile statistics
  • Protractor display fixes
  • Fixes to the display of the animation of the Drift Points Multiplier in competitions
  • Fixed layout of the list of players in the window for sending a complaint to the TOP-32

Sounds

  • Fixed click sound in multiplayer

TOP-32

  • Fixed missing hotkey for the next attempt in qualifying
  • Improvements on triggering autojoin
  • Fixed qualifying attempt being counted when exiting the championship screen

Multiplayer

  • Added a ban on car respawning in the XDS Drift Drift, XDS Competition and Drift Pairs
  • Improved clutch sync in multiplayer
  • Fixes in starting the engine of opponents in competitions

