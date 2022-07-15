Hotfix 2.14.2

General
- Added the ability to turn on/off engine
- Turbo sounds added and updated
- Added two XDS configs to single mode on Mondello Park and Atron tracks
- Fixed bugs in the DLC "Deluxe"
Cars
- Added cars LAMBERJACK, MOON KNIGHT
- Added MONO steering wheel for DTM 46
- Added a new rim to the D-Spec category
- Minor fixes for cars
Graphics
- Fixed graphical artifacts on Parking A, East Touge and Pacific Hills
- Added new vinyls in category JR, CX, Itasha
- Added layers for vinyls in categories CBW, Drift Devils
- Minor vinyl fixes
- Minor fixes in the display of the shadow from the car
- Improved reflections in photo mode
- Improvements to switching lighting presets
Gameplay
- First person camera adjustments
- Added loading of vinyls in a new slot. Now the current vinyl slot is not overwritten if you load vinyls on top using the console command
- Fixed installation of the previous sticker on the tire after adjusting the rim diameter
- Fixed not applying dynamic camera settings
- Fixed camera twitching in paint section
- Fixed non-saving of dyno settings when exiting the track selection window in a test run
- Minor fixes on the use of vinyl slots
- Fixes and improvements in video replays
Control
- Fixed being able to assign gamepad levers/sticks to all actions
- Fixed interaction with context panel before starting "one more time" in multiplayer
- Added transition to the general category of body kits when exiting the disc installation section
- Fixed incorrect camera zoom in vinyl editor
- Improvements to switch the password in the window for creating a room
UI
- Minor UI fixes
- Fixed camera rotation when interacting with lists
- Minor fixes in displaying profile statistics
- Protractor display fixes
- Fixes to the display of the animation of the Drift Points Multiplier in competitions
- Fixed layout of the list of players in the window for sending a complaint to the TOP-32
Sounds
- Fixed click sound in multiplayer
TOP-32
- Fixed missing hotkey for the next attempt in qualifying
- Improvements on triggering autojoin
- Fixed qualifying attempt being counted when exiting the championship screen
Multiplayer
- Added a ban on car respawning in the XDS Drift Drift, XDS Competition and Drift Pairs
- Improved clutch sync in multiplayer
- Fixes in starting the engine of opponents in competitions
