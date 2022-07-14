1.33 Update

Minor fixes and improvements.
Changelog
- Uranium processing typo fixed.
- Add info about skill limit (5) to character generator help screen.
- Fixed some typos in the F1 help texts.
- Fixed missing audio when talking to Karl about Aiguo and Bai.
- Buttons in character generator and builder UI no longer have a few elements with text too close to the margins.
- Color in dialogue when more than one character is talking now consistent amber.
- Construction UI now opens on the outside LTAM during the tutorial, preventing issues with moving the tutorial forward if you used the construction system prior to triggering that part of the tutorial and didn't exit it properly.
- Can scroll down research help screen past the last line.
- Added an arrow to the crate image in the pump help screen to indicate setup.
- Fixed some typos in item descriptions.
- Fixed a typo in the distress beacon scenario.
- Getting the lost plutonium shipment on foot before getting the quest from Karen will no longer put the mission on active after Karen mentions it.
- Slightly decreased loading time of Outpost exterior when loaded for the first time in a session.
Changed files in this update