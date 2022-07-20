 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Lords update for 20 July 2022

0.15.5 (July 20)

Share · View all patches · Build 9118898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.15.5 (July 20)
New:

  • Added AWS SSH key for maintence server connection
  • more logging data for crash reports
  • 'resign' button to challenge mode (and story tree)
  • Allow creating armies in end turn phase for the story tree
  • color-pulse hint w/ tutorial skill-tree
  • Added press P in the editor to toggle the grid index of numbers
  • full auto-paging support for mission story

Fixes:

  • Fixed skill_tree card scaling / right-click
  • Fixed the maximum capacity of 9999999999 error.
  • Fixed chapel + bathhouse morale issue
  • Fixed garrison troop morale to assign morale to each unit rather than each army
  • Fixed not going to battle, when mouse was not hovering over the window. Now the game has to have focus. If it doesn't, it causes other issues.
  • Fixed tutorial general peeking over skill page
  • Fixed tutorial battle 'retry' crash
  • Fixed story tree custom buttons only adding first button
  • Fixed ultra-wide soft-lock going to battle
  • Fixed weird glowing tiles when placing for battle.
  • Fixed obj_mission_story 'option' alignment / minor mouse detection bug

Changes:

  • maps support dictionary look-ups for their names
  • obj_mission_story dynamicall scales text / smaller text
  • Adjusted human taking over AI role in story tree.
  • Added back morale change at the start of each battle.
  • Added battle map editor to require town halls on regions that players own.
  • scaled down Japanese font in many areas to better match other fonts

Changed files in this update

Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link