0.15.5 (July 20)
New:
- Added AWS SSH key for maintence server connection
- more logging data for crash reports
- 'resign' button to challenge mode (and story tree)
- Allow creating armies in end turn phase for the story tree
- color-pulse hint w/ tutorial skill-tree
- Added press P in the editor to toggle the grid index of numbers
- full auto-paging support for mission story
Fixes:
- Fixed skill_tree card scaling / right-click
- Fixed the maximum capacity of 9999999999 error.
- Fixed chapel + bathhouse morale issue
- Fixed garrison troop morale to assign morale to each unit rather than each army
- Fixed not going to battle, when mouse was not hovering over the window. Now the game has to have focus. If it doesn't, it causes other issues.
- Fixed tutorial general peeking over skill page
- Fixed tutorial battle 'retry' crash
- Fixed story tree custom buttons only adding first button
- Fixed ultra-wide soft-lock going to battle
- Fixed weird glowing tiles when placing for battle.
- Fixed obj_mission_story 'option' alignment / minor mouse detection bug
Changes:
- maps support dictionary look-ups for their names
- obj_mission_story dynamicall scales text / smaller text
- Adjusted human taking over AI role in story tree.
- Added back morale change at the start of each battle.
- Added battle map editor to require town halls on regions that players own.
- scaled down Japanese font in many areas to better match other fonts
