Craftopia update for 20 July 2022

2022/07/20 Update Patch v20220714.1500

Build 9118864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Network

  • Fixed the bug that guest players couldn't duplicate Mono by using a water bucket on them in Multiplayer.
  • Reduced the issue that guest players might go through walls while riding a pet in Multiplayer.

