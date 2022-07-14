 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 14 July 2022

Patch 0.22.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9118848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Tutorial quests automatically start after the previous one is completed.

Fixes:

  • Renaming a town would lose all its links to current furniture.
  • Town buttons with previous town names showing up at the banner.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link