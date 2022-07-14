 Skip to content

Under The Ghost Mountain - 鬼山之下 update for 14 July 2022

v0.1.14 update

Build 9118822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a problem with switching between Chinese and English
  • Slow down with a sword attack
  • Combo Settings
  • Add more rooms
  • Pause failure issue fixed
  • Slow motion when entering a level after stepping on enemies has been fixed
  • Reset adds a hint page

