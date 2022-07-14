- Fixed a problem with switching between Chinese and English
- Slow down with a sword attack
- Combo Settings
- Add more rooms
- Pause failure issue fixed
- Slow motion when entering a level after stepping on enemies has been fixed
- Reset adds a hint page
Under The Ghost Mountain - 鬼山之下 update for 14 July 2022
v0.1.14 update
