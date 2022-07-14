Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

List of changes for update 1.2.1
- Changed hiding to no longer be crouch
- Hiding button is now "C" but can be rebound in the rebind keys menu if you are on desktop
- Hunt durations are now much more variable and depend on difficulty for the duration variation
- Wendigo no longer respawns instantly when it is injured. There is a small delay before it respawns but the delay is less time dependent on difficulty
- More amalgamations may spawn if there are more than 3 players playing as you have much more guns and ammo when there are more players
- The intermission between hunts is now much more variable in the length in time of intermission and can happen faster if you are on a higher difficulty.
- Apparition is now the only perk that can be equipped with another perk
- Apparition cost reduced by $25 the new cost is $25
- Vr Hiding now uses a button on the controller. Press in your right joystick to crouch when next to a hiding spot
- Toggle Crouch is now an option in the personal menu "Gameplay" section for desktop
- Fixed the hiding in vr bug where you may unhide and get stuck in an object
- Fixed possession bug where you would unpossess in a wall if you were in vr
- Added a new room to the Mansion Map
- Ritual Circles may not always spawn in the same place, it is good to look around the house to find the "RITUAL ROOM"
^Side note for this one remember that spawning a ritual early causes the entity to go into Phase 2 on the next hunt, so it is best to wait to spawn the ritual or gather items until the correct Entity is identified.
- Fixed a bug where you were sometimes able to get freezing temps if you weren't in the same room as the entity when it was hunting
- Mostly obscured vision if looking through the floor in hiding places while playing in VR
- If you switch between keyboard and mouse and gamepad in the middle of a game it will now switch the hiding prompts instantly
- Lowered the prompts in VR for crouching, death, and possession so its no longer in the center of your vision
- Made it less likely that the wendigo or amalgamations will spawn immediately in front of the safe room or kill people as they leave the safe room
- Fixed a bug where if the entity was checking your hiding spot when the hunt ended and you survived because it proofed mid check you would not be able to exit the hiding spot
- Removed some of the bloody arms that were going through the closets
- Made it so that it should be impossible to be killed when your clipping through objects (like when your too close to doors or closet frames)
- Slightly increased the curiosity of the entity for closets
- Made it so that candles and emf won’t vibrate if dropped from high distances
- Desktop players can no longer steal held items out of VR players hands
- No longer safe if you caddy-corner yourself between an open door and a wall
