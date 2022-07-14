 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backrooms: Found Footage update for 14 July 2022

XP Update Part 2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9118346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made stat values visible on HUD
  • Added XP retention after leveling up (you can level up multiple times from one run)
  • Added stat buffs based on player level
  • Save Select Screen now displays player level rather than total distance traveled

-BaddWeather

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link