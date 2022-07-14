XP Update Part 2 Patch Notes

- Made stat values visible on HUD
- Added XP retention after leveling up (you can level up multiple times from one run)
- Added stat buffs based on player level
- Save Select Screen now displays player level rather than total distance traveled
-BaddWeather
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-BaddWeather
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update