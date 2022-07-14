Release v22.07.13 - Story Mode

Heros
- Your first character is now considered your 'Main'.
- Only your main character can be renamed, and this must be unique across the game.
- All other Heroes are assigned a random name from the new name generator system.
- These changes will factor into the future HEXAD long term gameplay. More details on that system soon (?)
Story Mode
- Spent way too much time time working on the story mode of HEXAD. Not sure it adds any real value to the game or if it will make the cut for release.
- Stories now have a toggle to 'Hide Completed'.
Adventures
- Adventures now have a toggle to 'Hide Completed'.
Lobby
- Party window and play button have been moved to the bottom right corner.
- Right clicking a Hero Portrait in the party window will remove them from the party.
Battles
- Games can now be started by pressing the space bar when ready.
- The Mob Hover Tooltip will now stay visible even after leaving the hovered mob. This allows the player to get see details about the skills the mob has equipped.
- Fixed a bug where a highlighted path would remain visible after a turn was ended.
- Fixed a bug where rejoining a battle could result in being unable to perform any actions.
- Fixed a bug where rejoining a battle was not loading the cooldown timers on the skillbar.
- Upcoming turn mob portraits are now smaller and provide a new visual experience. Hovering over these UI elements also highlights the model now.
Changed files in this update