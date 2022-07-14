挂机神话 20220714 圆饼出击

更新入界等级设定限制（修改为最高999级而非世界等级）
修正【帝江】古宝一个词条显示错误的bug
PS：G胖已经不给曝光量了，如果觉得小破游还可以，请投个好评，让小破游好好活下去。无论如何，狮子都会继续努力将小破游打磨得越来越好玩的！
Q群：622868992
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
PS：G胖已经不给曝光量了，如果觉得小破游还可以，请投个好评，让小破游好好活下去。无论如何，狮子都会继续努力将小破游打磨得越来越好玩的！
Q群：622868992
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update