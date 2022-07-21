 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draw a Stickman: EPIC 3 update for 21 July 2022

1.10.19845

Share · View all patches · Build 9117572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces new privacy account features.
New account deletion feature available in Settings Menu.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 844501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link