Try Me update for 14 July 2022

Achievements update & addition!

Build 9117496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What we updated!

  • Achievements
    Got them working and added achievements for all tutorials and the endless mode!

  • Achievement reward skins
    When you get an achievement in endless you will now secretly unlock a new skin!!

  • Smaller fixes

