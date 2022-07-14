 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 14 July 2022

Mission UI improvements and Mission tracking bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9117261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.31
-Mission dialog UI visual improvements
-Fixed a mission save/load tracking bug that would cause missions to not be tracked and cleared properly leaving multiple missions in the log unfinished.
-Localization setup for feedback while deleting world/character files
-Localization setup for notification popups

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link