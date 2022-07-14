Mission UI improvements and Mission tracking bug fix

v0.5.31
-Mission dialog UI visual improvements
-Fixed a mission save/load tracking bug that would cause missions to not be tracked and cleared properly leaving multiple missions in the log unfinished.
-Localization setup for feedback while deleting world/character files
-Localization setup for notification popups
