- Added daily herb collection quest to the mage.
- Daily mining quest has been added to the blacksmith.
- The puzzle in the pyramid has been made more descriptive.
- Dozens of Bugs fixed.
- The deficiencies that made the gameplay difficult have been fixed.
Epics of Distant Realm 2: Holy Return update for 14 July 2022
Version: 1.465 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
