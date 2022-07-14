 Skip to content

Epics of Distant Realm 2: Holy Return update for 14 July 2022

Version: 1.465 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added daily herb collection quest to the mage.
  • Daily mining quest has been added to the blacksmith.
  • The puzzle in the pyramid has been made more descriptive.
  • Dozens of Bugs fixed.
  • The deficiencies that made the gameplay difficult have been fixed.

