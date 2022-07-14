 Skip to content

Little Dog Bob update for 14 July 2022

Improved Level Design Update

  • Improved level design for smoother progression and less collisions and frustration
  • Fixed a technical issue related to framerate independence
  • Updated to a newer version of nw.js

