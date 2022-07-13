v1.1.0 - New content!

Just released - v1.1.0!
Changelog:
- 3 New Modes (Speedrun, Combo & Juggle)
- 2 New Palettes (Oasis & Faded)
- 2 New Block Styles (Cactus & Planks)
- SnOut 1 Audio option
- L/R Movement mode
- Auto-Screenshot on loss (Find these in %appdata%/Roaming/SnOut_2/Screenshots)
- Expansion counter is now visible on Endless Mode UI
- Modes have been reordered to accomodate the new modes
- Game no longer restarts after ending when window is unfocused
As always, let me know of any issues and I hope you enjoy the new content!
Changed files in this update