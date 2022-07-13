 Skip to content

SnOut 2 update for 13 July 2022

v1.1.0 - New content!

Last edited by Wendy

Just released - v1.1.0!

Changelog:

  • 3 New Modes (Speedrun, Combo & Juggle)
  • 2 New Palettes (Oasis & Faded)
  • 2 New Block Styles (Cactus & Planks)
  • SnOut 1 Audio option
  • L/R Movement mode
  • Auto-Screenshot on loss (Find these in %appdata%/Roaming/SnOut_2/Screenshots)
  • Expansion counter is now visible on Endless Mode UI
  • Modes have been reordered to accomodate the new modes
  • Game no longer restarts after ending when window is unfocused

As always, let me know of any issues and I hope you enjoy the new content!

